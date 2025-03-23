Heron Bay Capital Management Has $370,000 Stock Position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.62% of CareCloud worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CareCloud by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCLD. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareCloud

CareCloud Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.