Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 358,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.