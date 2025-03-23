Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.