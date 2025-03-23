Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,576 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

JMBS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

