Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $161,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 674.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,806.50. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,178 shares of company stock worth $33,906,594. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

