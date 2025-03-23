Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,211 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

