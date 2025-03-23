Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 8,102 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5,787.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AM opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

