Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $174,000 Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,915,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 2,782,789 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

