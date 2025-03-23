Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $133,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,054,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 882,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 785,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 162.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

