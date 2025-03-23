Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 158,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.