Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 1,391.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Down 10.4 %

ARKQ stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $861.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.35. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.