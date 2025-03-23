Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,939 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6,686.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Crocs by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Crocs by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $9,097,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $17,122,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.