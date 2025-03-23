Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA THNR opened at $22.45 on Friday. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

