Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,722,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5,855.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.