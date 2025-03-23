Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

