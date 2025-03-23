Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IJUN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.