Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE DTM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

