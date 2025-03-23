Harbour Investments Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 1,130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $7,158,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $5,151,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 42.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TYG stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $391,099.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,300,616.46. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

