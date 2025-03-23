Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 10,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

