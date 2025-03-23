Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

