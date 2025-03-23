Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director Purchases C$14,250.00 in Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Free Report) Director P. Randy Reifel purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

P. Randy Reifel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, P. Randy Reifel bought 5,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, P. Randy Reifel purchased 3,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,740.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, P. Randy Reifel acquired 6,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$3,480.00.

Gunpoint Exploration Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of GUN opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 24.06 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62.

About Gunpoint Exploration

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

