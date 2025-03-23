Guardian Partners Inc. Takes Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,000. Fortis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortis by 21.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,190,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,839,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Fortis by 413.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 395,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 318,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $13,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,890,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,330,000 after acquiring an additional 250,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,771,000 after acquiring an additional 223,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $46.06.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

