Guardian Partners Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.06.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

