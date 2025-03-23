Guardian Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 466,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 276,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,744,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 328,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

