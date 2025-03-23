Guardian Partners Inc. Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

