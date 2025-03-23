Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.0% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PLTR opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.76, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

