Guardian Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.4% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $96.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $93.64 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

