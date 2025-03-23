GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $236,928,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SEA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,181,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $231,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245,324 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 840.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

