Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.31. 625,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,241,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 449.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

