GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Buys $98,340.41 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert bought 82,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,340.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,728,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,941.18. The trade was a 5.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

