Green Energy Stocks To Research – March 20th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that primarily focus on producing energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric systems. These companies often lead in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to environmental sustainability by innovating clean energy technologies, making them attractive to investors looking for sustainable and forward-thinking growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 452,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 59,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,319. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 million, a PE ratio of 415.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

