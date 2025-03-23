Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $97.82 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.