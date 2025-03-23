Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,454,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,238,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,414,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

GL stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.