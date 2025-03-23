Global Dollar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Global Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $208,867.84 worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Global Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar was first traded on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 166,914,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 166,914,767.28. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99978562 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $211,329.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

