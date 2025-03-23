Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stake Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

