General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 25.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,998,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

