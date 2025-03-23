GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of GATX worth $170,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GATX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 179,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

