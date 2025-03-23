Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

