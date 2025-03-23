Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $950,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,807,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,991,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $960.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

