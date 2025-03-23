Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.19 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OHI opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

