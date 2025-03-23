Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

