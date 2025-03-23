Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.