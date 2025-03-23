Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,340 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $30,672.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,352.74. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $90.25 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

