Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 32,989 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,683,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.