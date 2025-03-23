Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after buying an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $924.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

