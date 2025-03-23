Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 28,844 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

