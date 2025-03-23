Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.