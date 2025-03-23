Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $593.61 and its 200 day moving average is $588.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

