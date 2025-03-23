Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5,835.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $165,402,000 after buying an additional 229,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $960.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $857.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

