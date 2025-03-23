Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

